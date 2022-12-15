Gold seized from three passengers at Kochi airport

December 15, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - KOCHI

Gold weighing 3,261 gm, valued at ₹1.28 crore, was seized in three separate cases of smuggling from as many passengers in a joint operation conducted by the Customs Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch and the Air Intelligence Unit at Cochin International Airport Limited during Wednesday night. Gold weighing 1,015.80 gm ,valued about ₹40 lakh, was seized from Sadik, a resident of Malappuram, travelling from Dubai. Gold weighing 1,066.21 gm and valued at ₹42 lakh was seized from a passenger from Abu Dhabi, identified as Ahammed from Malappuram. In the third case, gold weighing 1,179.55 gm was seized from Riyaz, a passenger from Abu Dhabi

ADVERTISEMENT