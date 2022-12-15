  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FRA 2-0 MAR, France vs Morocco semifinal in pictures

Gold seized from three passengers at Kochi airport

December 15, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Gold weighing 3,261 gm, valued at ₹1.28 crore, was seized in three separate cases of smuggling from as many passengers in a joint operation conducted by the Customs Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch and the Air Intelligence Unit at Cochin International Airport Limited during Wednesday night. Gold weighing 1,015.80 gm ,valued about ₹40 lakh, was seized from Sadik, a resident of Malappuram, travelling from Dubai. Gold weighing 1,066.21 gm and valued at ₹42 lakh was seized from a passenger from Abu Dhabi, identified as Ahammed from Malappuram. In the third case, gold weighing 1,179.55 gm was seized from Riyaz, a passenger from Abu Dhabi

Related Topics

gangs & organised crime / Kochi

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.