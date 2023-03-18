ADVERTISEMENT

Gold seized from passenger at Kochi airport

March 18, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport on Saturday seized 1,158.55 grams of gold in compound form valued at ₹49.50 lakh from a passenger. The contraband was seized from Saheer who arrived from Abu Dhabi. He was intercepted at the green channel. In the ensuing examination, four capsules of gold in compound form concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. On detail examination, gold in paste form weighing 636.85 grams were found in his undergarments. A detailed probe is under way.

