Gold seized from chartered flight passenger

KOCHI

25 June 2020 21:59 IST

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Cochin International Airport on Thursday seized gold worth ₹10 lakh from a woman who arrived by an early morning chartered flight from Bahrain.

She was found concealing the gold weighing 280 grams in a paste form and ornaments in her inner wear.

Customs have launched an inquiry, including at her residence. This was the third such incident in which gold was recovered from expatriates who arrived on special flights from the Middle East.

