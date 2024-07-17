Gold seized at Kochi airport

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department seized 328.09 grams of gold in paste form and also disguised as two silver-coated keys from a passenger from Kozhikode, who arrived at the Kochi airport on Wednesday by flight 3L 210. The value of the gold was yet to be ascertained, according to a communication.

In another case, Customs sleuths recovered crude gold chains weighing 349.89 grams worth around ₹23 lakh from a passenger who arrived at the Kochi airport on Tuesday. The passenger arrived by flight IX 472. The seizure was made on the basis of profiling of the passenger, who was stopped at the exit gate. The gold chains were reportedly concealed around his waist and hidden inside the insole of his shoe. An investigation is on.

