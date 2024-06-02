Gold seized at Kochi airport

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs seized gold from two passengers, who arrived at the Cochin International Airport Limited on June 2 (Sunday). Officers of the AIU intercepted a native of Malappuram arriving from Kuala Lumpur by flight MH-108 at the exit gate. Two capsules suspected to contain gold in paste form, weighing 535.30 grams, were recovered. Further investigations are on, said a communication here.

In another incident, AIU intercepted a passenger a native of Palakkad arriving from Sharjah by flight IX 412 (Air India Express) at the exit gate. During the search, four capsules suspected to contain gold in paste form were recovered. The four capsules weighed 953.75 grams.

