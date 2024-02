February 24, 2024 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - KOCHI

Customs personnel at Cochin International Airport seized gold in capsule form, concealed in their person, from two passengers who arrived at the airport from Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Friday.

The first, Moideen Sha from Kochi, was carrying 1076 gm of gold, and the other, Ashraf from Nenmara, 958 gm.