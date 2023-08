August 07, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - KOCHI

Personnel of Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 1,064 gm of gold worth ₹50 lakh from a passenger at Cochin International Airport on Saturday.

He had arrived from Jeddah via Doha, carrying four cylindrical shaped capsules, suspected to contain gold in compound form. Efforts are on to find the source and destination of the contraband, sources said.