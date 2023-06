June 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs at Cochin International Airport Limited seized 984 grams of gold in paste from an IndiGo flight on Wednesday. Based on information received from the airline staff, officials examined a flight from Male headed to Chennai. They recovered a grey-coloured rectangular packet containing gold in paste form hidden inside a hollow pipe under a seat. Further investigation is on.