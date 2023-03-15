ADVERTISEMENT

Gold seized at Kochi airport

March 15, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths from the Air Intelligence Unit of the Cochin Customs seized 649.05 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi by flight 6E-1735 on Wednesday. The seizure was made following a profiling done by Customs officials. The seized gold is worth around ₹34 lakh.

A communication from the Customs said that the gold in paste form was seized from the inner wear used by the passenger, who was stopped for checks after his behaviour raised suspicion. The foreign origin gold was concealed by sandwiching the paste in between two layers of undergarments. Investigations are on.

The seizure turned out to be an eye-opener for Customs sleuths, who said that the events on Wednesday showed that most of the objects that came to daily use were now being pressed in to serve gold smuggling. The list of seizures in the past include gold footwear, gold bath towel, gold key, gold belt, and buckle.

The passenger who arrived on Wednesday was passing through the green channel, when he appeared to be in a hurry. Officers summoned him for questioning and found him trying to adjust his undergarments from time to time. A body check revealed where the gold was hidden — between layers of the undergarment. The person is being questioned, said the communication.

The department seized 3.34 kg of gold in March this year.

