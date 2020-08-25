Gold seized at Kochi airport

Kochi

25 August 2020 19:02 IST

The Kochi unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 2 kg of gold compound from a passenger who arrived at Cochin International Airport from Sharjah on Tuesday.

The compound, on extraction, gave 1560.5 grams of gold worth ₹83. 39 lakh.

The passenger, K. Sajeev of Malappuram, hid the gold compound in packets placed inside a knee cap, according to a communication.

