Kochi

Gold seized at Kochi airport

The Kochi unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 2 kg of gold compound from a passenger who arrived at Cochin International Airport from Sharjah on Tuesday.

The compound, on extraction, gave 1560.5 grams of gold worth ₹83. 39 lakh.

The passenger, K. Sajeev of Malappuram, hid the gold compound in packets placed inside a knee cap, according to a communication.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2020 7:03:48 PM

