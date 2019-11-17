Gold, saffron seizedat Kannur airport

In the last two days Customs officials seized unaccounted gold, saffron and Gutaka from passengers at the Kannur International Airport.

Officers of the Air Customs here on Saturday seized ₹9 lakh worth gold and ₹4 lakh worth saffron and Gutka packets from a passenger, Kunhi Abdulla, a resident of Kasaragod, who arrived from Dubai by GoAir flight.

The gold was concealed in the form of foils kept between the layers of cardboard, sweet boxes and hanging wardrobes. This is the third case of seizure of saffron and gold foil in the airport in the last two days.

Likewise, on Friday night, the Customs seized gold worth ₹36 lakh from Navas, a resident of Malappuram. The gold was seized when he arrived from Abu Dhabi.

On Friday, cases were booked against Ibrahim Thotti Abdulla and Rauf Thekkil Abdul Kadar, both from Kasaragod, who tried to smuggle things including gold in the form of foil, saffron and gutka packets, smart watches and cigarettes, worth over ₹13.61 lakh. The officials said that this was the biggest seizure of gold and saffron since the airport started operation.