Gold ornaments stolen from house

KOCHI

28 June 2020 00:45 IST

The house of an expatriate at Nedumthodu near Perumbavoor was allegedly broken into, and gold ornaments weighing over 15 sovereigns were stolen sometime between 11 p.m. on Friday and 5.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The aged mother of the house owner and his wife and children were sleeping in a bedroom on the ground floor even as the theft took place on the first floor.

According to the police, the front door was broken, and the thief/thieves climbed the flight of stairs to the first floor and broke into the almirah and stole the ornaments. Heavy rain probably helped them pull off the theft without the knowledge of those in the house.

Advertising

Advertising

The Perumbavoor police have registered a case.