Kochi

Gold ornaments stolen from house

The house of an expatriate at Nedumthodu near Perumbavoor was allegedly broken into, and gold ornaments weighing over 15 sovereigns were stolen sometime between 11 p.m. on Friday and 5.30 a.m. on Saturday.

The aged mother of the house owner and his wife and children were sleeping in a bedroom on the ground floor even as the theft took place on the first floor.

According to the police, the front door was broken, and the thief/thieves climbed the flight of stairs to the first floor and broke into the almirah and stole the ornaments. Heavy rain probably helped them pull off the theft without the knowledge of those in the house.

The Perumbavoor police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 28, 2020 12:49:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/gold-ornaments-stolen-from-house/article31936531.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY