Gold ornaments stolen from apartment

Thirty-seven sovereigns of gold ornaments worth around ₹11.10 lakh and an i-phone were stolen from an apartment at Puthukkalavattom.

The theft was reportedly carried out by breaking in through the back door of the apartment, which was locked, as the family was away attending a marriage ceremony. The theft was only noticed only when the family returned on Friday morning.

“The theft could have been carried out any time between midnight and 6.30 a.m. on Friday. A probe is on, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined,” said Elamakkara police.

A case has been registered invoking IPC Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house etc.), 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit), and 461 (whoever dishonestly or with intent to commit mischief, breaks open or unfastens any closed receptacle which contains or which he believes to contain property).