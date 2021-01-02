Gold ornaments stolen from apartment

Thirty-seven sovereigns of gold ornaments worth around ₹11.10 lakh and an i-phone were stolen from an apartment at Puthukkalavattom.
The theft was reportedly carried out by breaking in through the back door of the apartment, which was locked, as the family was away attending a marriage ceremony. The theft was only noticed only when the family returned on Friday morning.
“The theft could have been carried out any time between midnight and 6.30 a.m. on Friday. A probe is on, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined,” said Elamakkara police.
A case has been registered invoking IPC Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house etc.), 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit), and 461 (whoever dishonestly or with intent to commit mischief, breaks open or unfastens any closed receptacle which contains or which he believes to contain property).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath