Gold jewellers in a fix over Centre’s new directive on hallmarking

March 08, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - KOCHI

Jewellers are in a fix over a new directive from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to shift all gold ornaments sold in the State to six-digit Alphanumeric numbers by April 1, 2023. The government has also banned the use of the current four-digit numbers on gold ornaments from April 1.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) proposed, in 2000, hallmarking of gold ornaments. However, hallmarking did not take off for a long time for various reasons, but the system finally came into effect in 766 districts in the country on June 23, 2021. But there are no hallmarking facilities in some States, and only 339 districts are effectively implementing the system of providing unique identification (UID) for the article and accurately determining and recording the precious metal content in jewellery.

All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association State treasurer S. Abdul Nassar said that the new stipulation had landed jewellers in serious trouble as it would be difficult for all pieces of jewellery to receive the unique identification by the specified date. Besides, jewellers will have to spend money again on providing UID in place of the hallmarking. This means that each jeweller will have to spend ₹45 per piece of jewellery for getting UID imprinted after having already spent on hallmarking, he claimed.

He also said that there were over five lakh jewellers and thousands of manufacturers in the country. But only around 65,000 jewellers had registered themselves for business when hallmarking was made compulsory. Only 1.52 lakh jewellers have so far availed licence from the BIS.

There are just 1,358 hallmarking centres, and unique identification number has been made compulsory only in districts where hallmarking facilities are available. Jewellers in districts without hallmarking facilities can continue to sell the jewellery of their choice irrespective of the carat involved, Mr. Nassar said. This has brought about a situation where there are two laws prevailing in one country. Illustrating it, Mr. Nassar claimed that while UID is compulsory in Pala, it is not so in Thodupuzha of Idukki district which has no hallmarking facility.

Jewellers claimed that there was no difference in the purity of ornaments that are either with hallmarking logos or UID numbers. This is reason enough for jewellers to be allowed to complete the sale of hallmarked jewellery in their present stock. Under these circumstances, Mr. Nassar said that the government should allow continuation of hallmarked jewellery until the stocks last or extend the time for acquiring UID by a year.