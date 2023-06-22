ADVERTISEMENT

Gold hidden in cargo seized again at Kochi airport

June 22, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Customs officials at the Cochin International Airport on Wednesday seized gold weighing 206 grams found hidden in a cargo comprising biscuits and dry fruits.

The gold expected to be worth around ₹10.7 lakh was detected while screening the cargo. It was sent by courier by one Aboobacker in the United Arab Emirates and addressed to two Malappuram natives, Sajna and Saina. The gold was in dust form and found concealed in aluminium foil rolls.

The Customs unit had foiled a similar attempt to smuggle gold in the garb of cargo from Dubai on Tuesday. Gold weighing 60 grams was found hidden among 16 kg of cargo comprising soap, milk powder, toys, shampoo, and hair cream that was delivered in the name of one Muhammed Syed of Kunnamangalam.

