Gold heist accused gets bail

The Kerala High Court has granted provisional bail to the sixth accused in the Edayar gold heist case.

The case related to a gang attacking a car and making off with 20 kg of gold from the Edayar industrial area in May last year.

While granting bail for 30 days to Deepak C., Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that though prima facie the charges appeared to be very grave, it could not be ignored that the country had been on the lockdown and the citizens were advised to practise social distancing. The Supreme Court as well as a Full Bench of the High Court had issued directions to decongest the jails. Therefore, the accused could be granted provisional bail.