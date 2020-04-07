Gold heist accused gets bail

The Kerala High Court has granted provisional bail to the sixth accused in the Edayar gold heist case.
The case related to a gang attacking a car and making off with 20 kg of gold from the Edayar industrial area in May last year.
While granting bail for 30 days to Deepak C., Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan observed that though prima facie the charges appeared to be very grave, it could not be ignored that the country had been on the lockdown and the citizens were advised to practise social distancing. The Supreme Court as well as a Full Bench of the High Court had issued directions to decongest the jails. Therefore, the accused could be granted provisional bail.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.