‘Goals challenge’ against intoxicating substances kicks off in Ernakulam

November 19, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘15 Lakh Goals Challenge’ against intoxicating substances, organised by the Ernakulam District Kudumbashree Mission, was kicked off on Saturday. The programme was inaugurated by District Collector Renu Raj.

The objective of the challenge is to score 15 lakh goals against intoxicating substances and to create awareness between November 19 and 20. Neighbourhood groups, Balasabhas, and auxiliary groups under the Mission will participate along with youth and sports clubs and the public.

District panchayat president Ullas Thomas was the chief guest on the occasion. Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan and vice chairperson A.A. Ibrahimkutty were present.

