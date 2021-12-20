Goa Liberation Day diamond jubilee celebrated

The diamond jubilee of Goa Liberation Day was celebrated jointly by the Indian Navy and Kerala Konkani Academy in Fort Kochi on Monday.

Capt. Sreejit Nair and Lt. Cdr. Kailash Pai from INS Dronacharya were among those who participated in the function. The naval band enthralled the audience with a musical treat during the event.

Capt. Sreejit Nair spoke about Operation Vijay undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule and the role of the Navy in the operations.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of Operation Vijay.