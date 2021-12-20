Kochi

Goa Liberation Day diamond jubilee celebrated

The diamond jubilee of Goa Liberation Day was celebrated jointly by the Indian Navy and Kerala Konkani Academy in Fort Kochi on Monday.

Capt. Sreejit Nair and Lt. Cdr. Kailash Pai from INS Dronacharya were among those who participated in the function. The naval band enthralled the audience with a musical treat during the event.

Capt. Sreejit Nair spoke about Operation Vijay undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule and the role of the Navy in the operations.

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of Operation Vijay.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 20, 2021 11:29:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/goa-liberation-day-diamond-jubilee-celebrated/article38000355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY