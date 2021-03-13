Kochi

Gloves given away to 73 women labourers

The Interact Club of Cochin East, the children’s wing of Rotary Club, handed over industrial gloves to 73 contractual women labourers at Ernakulam South and Town railway stations.

The gloves were purchased using their pocket money, according to a communication.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2021 11:12:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/gloves-given-away-to-73-women-labourers/article34063430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY