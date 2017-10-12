Global seminar on human rights concludes

KOCHI: Discussions and deliberations marked the conclusion of the three-day international seminar on health, human rights, and intellectual property rights (IPR) at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) here.

Law students, scholars, and many among the legal fraternity attended the seminar. The first technical session of the day was on ‘Access to ICT: facets of human rights involved’. It was chaired by P.S. Seema, Director, School of Legal Studies, Cusat.

The second session was on ‘Individual rights in relation to ICT and changes brought by ICT’. Arghya Sengupta, research director at Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, chaired the session, while Manoj Varghese, former director, Facebook India, and Shanmugam D. Jayan, visiting faculty member at NUALS and Cusat, were the resource persons.

The session also discussed the State policy on Information and Communication Technology and the status of online data as a property of economic value.