Global recognition for Kerala farmer

Honoured with International Pepper Community award

Honoured with International Pepper Community award

Global recognition has come to India's pepper farmers in the form of the International Pepper Community award for Jomy Mathew, who hails from Pothanikkad, near Kothamangalam. The award was given away on Saturday.

On the sidelines of the award function, organised under the aegis of the Spices Board, Mr. Mathew said there was tremendous scope for various spice crops in the country, including pepper, which had suffered some setback in the recent past.

Mr. Mathew said he cultivated about a hundred acres in Shimoga in Karnataka, where pepper, rubber, arecanut and coffee were major crops. He said the IPC recognition had come his way owing to high productivity.

While pepper productivity was an average of 450 kg per ha in India, he had achieved seven tonne. The productivity rate in Kerala was still lower at 250 kg per ha, he added. However, he said the high productivity was achieved in a particular tract of land and pointed out that Vietnam farmers were able to produce around two tonne per ha.

The IPC, established in 1972 under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP), is an intergovernmental organisation of pepper-producing countries that includes India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam as permanent members and Papua New Guinea and the Philippines as associate members.

Mr. Mathew said he was proud to be the first farmer from India to be so recognised by the IPC even as Kerala was considered the first source of pepper, for which there had been great historical record.