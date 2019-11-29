Global meet on blue economy opens

The intervention of the State government in the fisheries sector had resulted in a substantial improvement of the fishery resources, claimed State Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma.

Speaking at the three-day international meet on aquatic resources and blue economy, organised by the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) here on Thursday, the Minister said the fishery resources had increased from 4.88 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 to 6.09 lakh tonnes in 2018-19. This was made possible by a slew of regulatory measures including the mandatory registration and licensing of fishing boats, fishing ban, restrictions on the size of the fishing nets, retractions on the number of fishing vessels and engine capacity, the Minister said.

Kerala is making efforts to eradicate plastic from the sea under the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) mission. The project was implemented with the support of the fishermen community of Shaktikulangara Harbour, Kollam. Fishermen succeeded in collecting 20,000 tonnes of plastic from the sea, which was being used for tarring roads, she said.

A. Ramachandran, Vice Chancellor, KUFOS, presided.

A session on the Somali-Yemen Sustainable Programme, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs, was organised parallel to the seminar.