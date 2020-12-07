Global maths meet

Special Correspondent

07 December 2020 22:43 IST

A four-day International Conference on Number Theory and Discrete Mathematics will be hosted online by Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology from December 11 to 14.

The event is being organised by Ramanujan Mathematical Society to mark the 100th year of passing away of the legendary Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan. Mathematicians from around 20 countries will deliver talks.

