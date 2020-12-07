Kochi

Global maths meet

A four-day International Conference on Number Theory and Discrete Mathematics will be hosted online by Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology from December 11 to 14.

The event is being organised by Ramanujan Mathematical Society to mark the 100th year of passing away of the legendary Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan. Mathematicians from around 20 countries will deliver talks.

