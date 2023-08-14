Global machinery show likely to be the inaugural event at Kakkanad expo centre

August 14, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

An international machinery exhibition organised under the aegis of the Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) jointly with the Department of Industries is likely to mark the inauguration of the global exhibition-cum-convention centre coming up at Kakkanad.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Monday that the exhibition centre would be ready by the end of this year. There would be no delay in its completion, he said about what will be Kerala’s first such facility, built to international standards. Sources in the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra), which is executing the work, said the convention centre was expected to be ready by May.

The Industries department has planned the twin facilities as part of the government’s efforts to build necessary infrastructure to prepare ground for drawing more investors to the State. The facilities are coming up on seven acres at an investment of roughly ₹90 crore. It would be in the nature of a park that will facilitate industrial exhibition and conventions, Kinfra sources added.

KSSIA State president A. Nizarudeen said the idea of a permanent venue for international exhibitions was first mooted by the association, and it wanted to continue its creative partnership with the Industries department. Besides, not all industrialists in the State were in a position to attend world expos. The exhibition event here was being organised with a view to helping them get a first-hand view of what is happening worldwide, he said.

The Association is in talks with competent agencies that it has identified for partnering the organisation of the international expo. The commissioning of the Kakkanad expo and convention centre will be a boost to the industries sector in the State. The exhibition centre will have around 55,000 sq. ft. of space, while the convention centre will be of almost the same size.

Mr. Nizarudeen said the machinery expo would be the first of its kind in the State in terms of both participation and machinery on show. Participants from across the country and abroad will be part of the programme, he added.