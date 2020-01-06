Kochi

Global investors meet in Kochi

more-in

18 mega projects with over ₹100 crore investment each to be showcased

ASCEND 2020, a two-day global investors meet beginning here on January 9, will showcase 18 mega projects with over ₹100 crore investment each and offering direct employment to over 9,000 people.

The projects include a Kochi-to-Palakkad integrated manufacturing cluster, an electronic hardware park in Ernakulam district, integrated solid-waste management systems in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Malappuram, a medium density fibreboard plant in Perumbavoor and a defence park at Ottappalam.

According to the Kerala Bureau of Industrial Promotion, the meet being organised by the Industries Department at Grand Hyatt will also highlight 70-odd other projects classified as large, medium and small,

The other mega projects include a propylene oxide manufacturing plant of 2,00,000 MPA capacity in the vicinity of BPCL-Kochi Refinery, a PVC manufacturing facility of capacity 150,000 TPA, a ₹1,864-crore Kinfra-initiated Petrochemical Park of international standards at Ambalamugal, a multi-modal logistics park including a free trade warehousing zone near the Cochin Port, and a ₹900-crore super- absorbent polymer plant considering an increasing demand for diapers and female hygiene products besides the medical and agriculture industry.

Kinfra is also keen to set up a ₹400-crore logistics hub in Palakkad with warehousing facility, while the thrust will also be given to set up a ₹300-crore cryogenic warehouse at Puthuvypeen next to the LNG terminal.

ASCEND 2020 comes when a paradigm shift is experiencing in the State in harnessing industrial investments. The Invest Kerala Portal (https://invest.kerala.gov.in), a single-window facilitator for hassle-free investment promotion launched under its ease of doing business initiative, will also be showcased at the meet.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kochi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2020 9:24:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/global-investors-meet-in-kochi/article30495967.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY