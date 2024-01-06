Global fisheries meet to turn focus on Vembanad lake degradation

January 06, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The upcoming three-day International Fisheries Congress and Expo at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) from January 12 will feature a dedicated session on the degradation of the Vembanad lake ecosystem. Kufos Vice-Chancellor T. Pradeepkumar said there was great urgency of addressing the degradation of the Vembanad over the past century.

According to a recent five-year study conducted by a team of scientists led by V.N. Sanjeevan at the Centre for Aquatic Resources Management and Conservation at Kufos, the water retention capacity of the lake has diminished by 85% in the last 120 years. The decline is attributed to massive encroachments and destruction of the lake’s ecosystem.

The study revealed that the carrying capacity at Mean Sea Level in the south and central sectors of the lake, spanning from Kuttanad to the Kochi Port area, has decreased by 85.63% over the years. From a capacity of 2677.50 MCM (million cubic metres) of floodwater in 1930, it came down to 384.66 mcm in 2020.

The lake, which covered an area of 365 sq. km in 1900, has shrunk to 206.40 sq. km now. The average depth in the south and central sectors has drastically reduced, from 8-9 metres in 1930 to 1.8 metres (Thanneermukkom to Kuttanad - 78.82% depth loss) and 2.87 metres (Thanneermukkom to Kochi Port - 66.34% depth loss). The rapid loss in depth was attributed to heavy siltation, with sediment-laden waters directly reaching the lake instead of flowing to the paddy fields, said the Kufos study.

Filling of the wetland has also contributed to the lake losing its area. The decline in fish species is alarming, with numbers dropping from 150-200 identified species in the 1950s to below 100 today. Iconic species such as pearl spot, freshwater prawn, mullet, crab, anchovy, salmon, silver belly, sole fish, and shellfish are particularly affected by the accumulation of silt in the lake bed, causing significant decline in the fishery wealth of Kerala’s backwaters.

The Kufos Vice-Chancellor said with a combination of regulatory measures, community engagement and sustainable practices, it was possible to reverse the degradation trends and secure the future of Vembanad lake. Collaboration among international bodies, government agencies, local communities and environmental organisations is deemed crucial for implementing and sustaining the measures to preserve the biodiversity and ecological integrity of the lake.