Global conclave on higher education to be held in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

An international conclave on higher education organised by the Kerala State Council for Higher Education will be held in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi from December 16 to 20.

The conclave will be held at various venues on the first three days in Thiruvananthapuram and on December 19 and 20 in Kochi. Discussions and exhibitions featuring academicians from the country and abroad will be held as part of the programme, according to a communication.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology will be among the venues of the event. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu chaired a review meet in connection with the conclave at the university on Friday.