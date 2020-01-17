Glitches at KWA plant hit tanker services

A cable fault in the high-tension line of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) at the Kerala Water Authority’s treatment plant at Aluva hit the services of private water tankers in Ernakulam on Thursday.

The situation eased after the district administration gave its nod for drawing water from private wells. Even though there was no official confirmation, private water tanker operators said they had received the go-ahead from the district administration to collect water from private wells for 10 more days. According to the KWA, water supply was disrupted between 4.30 a.m and 9.30 a.m.

Number of hydrants

The Legislative Committee on Petitions had reiterated at its sitting held at the collectorate on Tuesday that private water tankers could draw water only from hydrants operated by the KWA. It had asked the authority to increase the number of hydrants at its supply points after water tanker operators had complained that they were not able to meet the demand.

Even though water supply to apartments and commercial establishments was hit in the morning hours, it resumed after operators started drawing water from private wells. An office-bearer of an apartment association at Thripunithura said there was delay in getting the required amount of water. Operators said it was due to long queues in front of the KWA supply points. Moreover, operators have now hiked the per load fee to ₹2,200 from the earlier ₹1,200 for a load of 10,000 litres, saying that the KWA was charging ₹60 for a kilolitre.

Meanwhile, KWA officials at Aluva said over 430 loads of water (approximately 10,000 litres per load) were supplied to water tankers on Tuesday. On Monday, the corresponding figure was 360. There are nine hydrants at Aluva for supplying water to tankers. Two more hydrants will be set up soon, they added. Tanker operators are of the view that the demand-supply gap can be brought down by increasing the number of hydrants under the authority.

At Infopark

At the same time, the demand for industrial water at Infopark is likely to be resolved in two days. The district administration has assured that steps will be taken to resume water supply from the purification plant operated by Kinfra. Supply from the plant was hit after salinity levels in water drawn from the nearby Kadambrayar went up recently.

A senior official of the Infopark administration said efforts were on to reduce the salinity levels by releasing water from the Bhoothathankettu dam. “With restrictions on tankers being lifted for a few days, we hope the situation will be resolved. Infopark requires an average of 15 lakh litres of industrial water daily,” he said.