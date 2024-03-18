Giving citizenship based on religion against Constitution, says Gandhian

March 18, 2024 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - KOCHI

Making religion the basis of deciding citizenship violates the Indian Constitution and is not just, said Gandhian K. P. Shankaran here on March 17 (Sunday). He appealed to the Supreme Court of India to intervene directly in the attempt being made by the BJP government to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. He was speaking at a symposium on CAA organised under the aegis of Indian Humanrights Movement. The declaration of CAA just ahead of the Lok Sabha election is also a trick being played by the BJP to consolidate the Hindu votes, he added.

President of Indian Humanrights Movement Felix J. Pulloodan and K. C. Abraham were among those who spoke at the symposium, said a press release here. The Humanrights forum also decided to work against “Sanghparivar fascism” in the run up to the coming Lok Sabha election and help INDIA alliance garner more votes.