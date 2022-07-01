Give training to RDOs on law, if needed: HC

‘They are quasi-judicial authorities’

The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the State government to take appropriate steps to see that the Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), who deal with matters under the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008, were doing their quasi-judicial duties in accordance with the law and give them sufficient training, if necessary.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan passed the order while considering a petition filed by a non-resident Indian challenging the order canceling permission given earlier by a village officer for constructing a commercial building in Kannur. The permission was cancelled on complaints of nearby residents.

The court observed that as per the Act of 2008, the RDOs were in effect quasi-judicial authorities. They should be aware of the laws and decisions of this court that interpreted those laws. The ignorance of law and misinterpretation of the judgment of this court led to several illegal orders by the RDOs, leading to unnecessary litigations.

The court said the government should take appropriate steps to see that sufficient refreshment/training courses were conducted to enlighten the officers about the legal position in consultation with the Advocate General so that the mistakes were not committed in the future by the RDOsr

The court noted that as per the report of the agricultural officer, the petitioner’s property was fallow land with mixed vegetation during the year 2004 and there was nothing in the report to suggest that the property was either paddy land or wetland.