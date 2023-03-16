ADVERTISEMENT

Give specific reasons for extending detention period of drug accused, says HC

March 16, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

High Court says that the public prosecutor should submit an application indicating the progress of investigation and specifying the reasons for seeking detention of the accused beyond 180 days

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has observed that while seeking extension of the detention period of an accused in drug-related cases beyond 180 days, specific reasons for continuing the detention should be stated in the application.

Justice V.G. Arun, while granting bail to an accused from Thrissur recently in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, observed that the attention of the Director General of Prosecution and the Director General of Police should be engaged on this aspect.

The court pointed out that Section 36A(4) of the Act conferred on the special court the power to extend the detention period of 180 days up to one year. For granting such extension, the public prosecutor should submit an application, indicating the progress of investigation and specifying the reasons for seeking detention of the accused beyond 180 days. The court noted that it had come across a few cases where laxity on the part of the investigating officers and the public prosecutors in properly framing and submitting petitions under Section 36A(4) had resulted in the accused being benefited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The necessity of clearly setting out the twin requirements for seeking extension of detention of accused beyond 180 days cannot be overlooked or dealt with in a casual manner under any circumstances,” the judge observed. The court added that requisite training and refresher courses on this aspect ought to be imparted to the investigating officers and the public prosecutors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US