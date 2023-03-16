Give specific reasons for extending detention period of drug accused, says HC

March 16, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court has observed that while seeking extension of the detention period of an accused in drug-related cases beyond 180 days, specific reasons for continuing the detention should be stated in the application.

Justice V.G. Arun, while granting bail to an accused from Thrissur recently in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, observed that the attention of the Director General of Prosecution and the Director General of Police should be engaged on this aspect.

The court pointed out that Section 36A(4) of the Act conferred on the special court the power to extend the detention period of 180 days up to one year. For granting such extension, the public prosecutor should submit an application, indicating the progress of investigation and specifying the reasons for seeking detention of the accused beyond 180 days. The court noted that it had come across a few cases where laxity on the part of the investigating officers and the public prosecutors in properly framing and submitting petitions under Section 36A(4) had resulted in the accused being benefited.

“The necessity of clearly setting out the twin requirements for seeking extension of detention of accused beyond 180 days cannot be overlooked or dealt with in a casual manner under any circumstances,” the judge observed. The court added that requisite training and refresher courses on this aspect ought to be imparted to the investigating officers and the public prosecutors.