Give details for temporary rehabilitation, residents told

The Maradu municipality on Monday issued notices to residents of the four apartment complexes in the municipal area seeking details of those who required temporary rehabilitation following an order from the District Collector.

Though the residents of the five complexes, which have been ordered to be demolished by September 20, did not allow officials to enter their premises, notices were stuck on the wall near the entrances to the complexes. A resident complained that the Maradu municipal authorities had behaved in a “provocative manner”, a charge denied by the latter.

The notice ordered residents to furnish details of those who needed temporary rehabilitation in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict. The details have to be furnished by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, or it will be considered that the residents, who ever did not furnish the details, did not require any temporary rehabilitation. The authorities also warned that there would be nor further notice on the issue.

Meanwhile, municipal vice chairman Boban Nedumparambil said the municipal authorities planned to act in accordance with the decision arrived at an all-party meeting being convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. “The municipality will act in accordance with the direction from the State government,” he said.

Meanwhile, none of the residents of the four apartment complexes — Alfa Ventures, Golden Kayaloram, Holy Faith H2O, and Jain Housing — have said they will leave their homes. None of them has responded to the municipality notice even as the deadline for leaving the apartments ended on Sunday. The residents of more than 360 homes declined to budge from their earlier stance and burnt in effigy those responsible for granting building permission for the apartment complexes. “Officials have cheated us,” said a resident after the protest before the Maradu municipal office on Monday afternoon.