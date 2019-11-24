Give a shot at civil services exams, chess winners told

Winners of chess contests must give a shot at civil services examinations, considering their good analytical skills, District Collector S. Suhas has said.

He was speaking at ‘Clash of Blacks and Whites’ event — The Hindu In School Chess Competition 2019 held at SCMS School of Business at Muttom on Saturday. “Chess is my favourite sport. In sports, there is no winner or loser. A good amount of credit must go to parents who prepared their children for the event,” he said.

The competition saw enthusiastic participation by over 310 children who battled it out across the 64 squares of the chess board. It was held in three categories — Under 10, 13 and 15, for boys and girls.

Results

The first, second and third prize winners in different categories are: Under 10 Boys: Atul Krishnan, St. Patricks Academy, Angamaly; Satyaki G. Gokul, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Poochathy, and Gautam P R, Govt UPS, Nemom, Thiruvananthapuram. Under 13 girls: Joeta Binoy, Rajagiri Christu Jayanthi School; Shreya P.C., Bhavans Adarsha Vidyalaya, Kakkanad, and Lakshmi Thejus N.V. Under 13 boys: Hari R. Chandran, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala; Adithya A. Chullikkad, Jeevass CMI Central School, Aluva, and Aron Rose.

Under 10 girls: Serah Jo Sam, Vimalagiri Public School, Kothamangalam; Geethanjali S. Jacob, Vidyodaya School, Thevakkal, and Kalyani Sirin, St Louis EMLP School. Under 15 boys: Ananthapadmanabhan D.V., Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery; Pankaj T.P., SNHSS, N.Paravur and Shajahan A.I.

Under 15 girls: Aasta Joy, Chavara Darshan, Koonammavu; Varsha K.R., Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ernakulam, and Jilniya S, Little Flower Public School, Muringoor.

Odyssia was the associate sponsor, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Syndicate Bank were the regional partners, while SCMS Group of Institutions was both the regional and venue partner. The competition was conducted under the aegis of Chess Kerala.