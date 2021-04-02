Girl’s death: police issue lookout notice against father

Kochi

02 April 2021 18:41 IST

Probe team sent to Tamil Nadu to track him down

The investigation team probing the mysterious drowning of an 11-year-old girl has issued a lookout notice against her father Sanu Mohan who has gone missing since her death.

The girl along with her 40-year-old father had originally gone missing from their apartment at Kangarappady near Thrikkakara last month, and her body was found floating in the Muttar river a day after the disappearance. The mystery further thickened when a surveillance camera reportedly caught Mohan’s car crossing the border into Tamil Nadu.

Since then, a police team has been sent there where they are yet to track him down. “Tamil Nadu appeared his current probable location, as he had some contacts there. He had been running a business in Pune till five years before he left it following some cheating cases. We are trying to gather specific details of the cases in coordination with our counterparts there. He had gone to Pune as an 18-year-old, since all his relatives were there,” said a senior official associated with the probe.

The Thrikkakara police probing the case have so far registered cases for unnatural death of the girl, since the post-mortem report attributed the death to drowning, and a case for man missing over the disappearance of her father.

Though blood drops were found in the apartment, that has not led the police to any concrete conclusions, as the forensic report is awaited. Similarly, the report of the chemical analysis of the victim’s internal organs is also being awaited. Changing the charges of the cases registered will also depend on the outcome of these reports among other things.

Nothing suggesting a struggle has been found in the apartment, while the statement of the girl’s mother has been hardly revelatory either. The police are now planning to take her statement again.