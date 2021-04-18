Girl’s death: father arrested from Karnataka

KOCHI

18 April 2021 21:55 IST

He was reported missing after the girl’s body was found in river

The police on Sunday arrested businessman Sanu Mohan, who was reported missing under suspicious circumstances from his apartment at Thrikkakara here after his daughter was found dead in the Muttar river on March 23, from Karnataka.

His disappearance and the discovery of the 13-year-old girl’s body in the river had made the police issue a lookout notice against him a week ago. The police were rather clueless about his whereabouts, although CCTV visuals of his crossing into Tamil Nadu through the Walayar check-post were obtained on March 21.

A decisive breakthrough came on Saturday when the team probing the case identified from CCTV visuals a man who had stayed in a lodge at Mookambika for six days and left the place without paying rent. He also failed to honour his promise to make online payment of rent. Mohan was reportedly arrested from Karwar in Karnataka, where he reached by bus from Mookambika.

The examination of the visceral samples of the girl revealed traces of liquor. This shed light on the probability of she having been forced to consume liquor, following which she could have been pushed into the river.

The police are expected to reveal the mystery behind Mohan’s disappearance and the discovery of the girl’s body, on Monday.

Reports said he had relocated to Thrikkakara from Pune. He was reportedly in financial crisis.