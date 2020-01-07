Kochi

Girl seriously hurt in knife attack by stalker

In an incident being reported as a case of stalker attack, a bike-borne youth, Amal, 20, of Padamugal, seriously injured a 17-year-old girl in a knife attack at Kakkanad on Monday. The girl was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, while the police reported that the attacker fled the scene on a two-wheeler. The Infopark police have launched a search for the attacker.

The condition of the girl is stated to be stable.

The incident took place near the Kusumagiril Hospital at Kakkanad around 5 p.m. The bike-borne youth attacked the girl who was returning from a day-care centre, where she is employed. She hails from Athani, near Kakkanad.

One of the onlookers tried to chase down the attacker but he escaped, leaving his two-wheeler close to the place where the attack took place. The girl is pursuing a medical laboratory technology course while also working at a day-care centre in Kakkanad.

