Girl knocked down by speeding truck

KOCHI

A student of Kalady Sanskrit University met with a tragic end after being fatally knocked down by a speeding truck, which sped away, along the national highway near Angamaly on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Amaya Prakash, 20, of Kozhikode was on her way back after attending the university arts festival. She, along with other students, were walking from Angamaly bus stand to the railway station when the accident took place. They were trying to cross the road when the truck rammed them. Sreehari, another student, sustained injuries. The truck reportedly sped off. The Angamaly police have launched an investigation. Gold, cash stolen As much as 30 sovereigns of gold and ₹5 lakh were stolen from a house at Mekkalady in Kalady in the early hours of Saturday. The family was asleep when the theft occurred, the police said. The valuables were stored in two lockers on the first floor of the house. The family came to know about the theft after they noticed the unlocked door of the house in the morning and checked the lockers. Senior police officers inspected the house. Police suspect that thief could have entered the house earlier and waited for everyone to sleep. It didn’t help that there was no CCTV in the area. The police only found a footmark near the boundary wall of the house. An investigation is under way to track down the culprit.