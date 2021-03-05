Girl killed in road accident

Kochi

05 March 2021 01:01 IST

A girl on scooter died after she got thrown under a vehicle at Pulikkamali on Piravom Road near Aarakkunnam on Thursday around 9 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Anjali, 18, of Thiruvankulam. The victim, a first year B.Tech student at a private engineering college at Aarakkunnam, was on her way to the college to take exam when tragedy struck.

The Mulanthuruthy police said the girl was overtaking a vehicle when her scooter collided with a private bus on the opposite track and got thrown under it. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to injuries on the way.

Arrested

The Aluva East police arrested the alleged kingpin of a racket engaged in pledging vehicles taken on rent.

Nithin, 32, of Kayamkulam stands accused of renting a car belonging to a resident of Nayathodu on June 16, 2019, and then pawning it in Coimbatore.

The police said the accused and his gang had gone into hiding. A special investigation team formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik nabbed him. Nithin has five similar cases registered against him at the Kayamkulam police station. A hunt is on for his accomplices.

A team led by Sub Inspector Vipin Chandran, Assistant Sub Inspector Binoj Gopalakrishnan, and civil police officers Mahin Shah and Harris made the arrest.