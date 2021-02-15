Girl found dead

Kochi

15 February 2021 01:13 IST

A 17-year-old girl studying in 12th standard was found dead at her house at Maradu on Sunday.

Her body was found in her room, which was locked from inside, when her parents broke the door open with the help of neighbours. The exact cause of the death could be ascertained only by a post-mortem. There were no signs of a struggle inside the room, said the police.

Those with suicidal tendencies or are in distress may call Maitri at 0484-2540530 or Disha at 1056.

