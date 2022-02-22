Girl booked under POCSO Act

KOCHI

A 19-year-old girl was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after she got pregnant out of an affair with a minor boy aged 17 years. The case was registered by the Chenganamanad police a few days ago but it was handed over to the Edathala police as the girl lived in a rented house within their limits. According to the police, the two had known each other during their school days but had since then gone their separate ways. They happened to meet recently, exchange numbers and shortly found themselves in an affair, the police said. The incident came to light after the girl got pregnant and the boy brought her to his home. Since the boy was a minor, the girl ended up an accused on invoking the provisions of the POCSO Act.