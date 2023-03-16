Girl blackmailed, sexually abused at a little-known tourist location in Muvattupuzha

March 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by a special investigation team of the Muvattupuzha police on charge of sexually abusing a college student at a tourist destination by blackmailing her.

The arrested was identified as Muhammed Subair, 22, of Prayipra. The incident took place at a hilly location at Mulavur.

According to the police, two accused were involved in the incident in which they allegedly recorded intimate scenes of a couple, both college students, who came to the location. The accused then threatened to publish the videos on social media and sexually abused the girl.

The other accused was identified as Irshad, who is on the run. The police have intensified the probe to arrest him. He has cases of assault and drug peddling registered against him by the Muvattupuzha police. The police have received information that the accused had committed similar crimes in the past. Those incidents are also being probed into.

The arrest was made in the probe following the registration of a case based on the victim’s complaint.

Muvattupuzha DySP Muhammed Riyas had formed the special investigation team comprising of Sub Inspectors Vishnu Raj, K.K. Rajesh, and Baby Joseph, Assistant Sub Inspector P.C. Jayakumar and civil police officers Ajims and Suraj.

The accused was produced before a court and remanded into judicial custody.