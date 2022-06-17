Girl assaulted for resisting mining at Muvattupuzha

A college student was allegedly attacked by a man after she questioned illegal sand mining near her house at Muvattupuzha on Wednesday.

Akshaya, 20, was allegedly assaulted by Ansari of Maradi when she attempted to capture mining activities using her mobile phone. The suspect reportedly slapped the woman and threatened her.

She was later admitted to the Muvattupuzha General Hospital. The Muvattupuzha police have registered a case against Ansari. According to sources, the excavation close to residential areas would have damaged houses and was hence questioned by her.

People in the neighbourhood said mining was being carried out without the necessary permissions. The police said the accused was at large.