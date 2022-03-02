Girl accuses tattooist in Kochi of sexual abuse

A young girl’s allegation that she was violated by a prominent tattooist at his studio in the city took social media by storm on Wednesday, as it triggered a flood of allegations of sexual assault against him.

The girl’s statement, originally posted in Reddit, a discussion website, was shared on Instagram and had since then gone viral. She claimed to have gone to the studio of the tattooist, who claims celebrity clients, for a tattoo on her lower back last week.

Midway into the artwork, the accused allegedly started making sexually-loaded overtures, only to stop after she received a phone call from her mother. “I just felt like dying right there on the spot for being so stupid,” she said in the post.

Shorty after the post hit social media, more women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the tattooist and in a show of solidarity with the victim.

A 22-year-old woman alleged that the tattooist had made her sit half-naked, besides groping her when she had gone to get a tattoo on her ribs. This, she said, left her feeling violated.

Another woman posted her video detailing how she was groped and sexually abused when she had gone for a tattoo on her lower chest in July. Another woman posted about the chat she and her mother had after getting tattooed in October. She said her mother felt weird about the inappropriate touches while tattooing her eyebrows.

There were more similar allegations, even as an activist came on social media volunteering to arrange a lawyer for the victims willing to proceed against the tattooist.

Meanwhile, the victim uploaded a Google Form for a survey on sexual abuse suffered by victims at the said studio or tattoo studios in general.

The tattooist shot into limelight after winning celebrity clients. After having started with a small studio, he moved to a swankier space near Edappally after his clientele kept growing. He was not available for comment.