Girinagar murder: police trace suspect to Nepal

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
November 03, 2022 21:29 IST

The City police claim to have tracked down the prime suspect in the murder of a woman in a rented house in Girinagar to Nepal.

A highly decomposed body of a woman was found wrapped in plastic sheets and blankets in the kitchen of the house on October 24. The suspect, Ram Bahadur Bisht, 46, of Nepal, was her live-in partner and they had been staying at the house for just over a year. The deceased was identified as Bhageerati Dhami, 30, of Beldandi in Nepal.

Senior police sources said the location of the suspect was tracked with precision with the support of the Nepal police. It is learnt that he has a wife back home. Since the suspect has to be deported, the police are in the process of completing the requisite formalities. “He will be in our custody shortly,” said police sources.

