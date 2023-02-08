‘Giraffe Humming’ performed at Biennale

February 08, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Giraffe Humming, a musical production which is part of the ‘Insurrections Ensemble’ project that looks at how colonialism has resisted Afro-Asian countries to delve into their histories that go much beyond, had its maiden performance in India at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

The team consisted of artistes from India, South Africa, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and China. The production staged at the Cabral Yard at Aspinwall House, Fort Kochi, was spearheaded by sociologist Ari Sitas from South Africa and educationalist Sumangala Damodaran from India, according to a communication issued here.

Giraffe Humming follows the forced journeys of three Giraffes from Malindi to China via Malabar and Bengal in 1414. “It is an exploration of the thin environmental line between our glory and violence and attempts to create a sonic landscape that allows dialogue and interplay between seemingly distinct musical and visual traditions,” according to the project note.

The collaborators have tried to discover forms of music that literally declined during colonisation. “Giraffe is a representation of the issue of the relation between humans and nature and the violence on nature which started way back,” said Ari.

“We never wanted the project to be tagged as ‘fusion’ and had responded to each other’s music. There were similarities and also dissimilarities. But somewhere we were connected. It made us think that our ‘old histories’ is also playing out somehow in similar kinds of tonalities,” said Ms. Sumangala.